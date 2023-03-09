Pet of the Week: Dune

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Dune is a 3 1/2-month-old white and tan female mixed breed, thought to be Border Collie.

She came in with 7 siblings on Jan 2nd. Now spayed and ready for a home. She’s a pretty girl with a medium length tan and white coat. All the puppies got named for something in nature so we have a Moss and Brooks remaining at the shelter. Looks like others were Sage, Terra, Summit, Rio and Alpine - who have been adopted so far.

More details here.

