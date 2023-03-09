Molly Dennis addresses censure

Molly Dennis addresses censure
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A formal censure was brought onto city council member Molly Dennis Monday night by her colleagues.

Dennis said no one from the council voiced their opinions to her prior to the censure and she has only shown her peers respect while serving the city.

“When you disagree with the policies that are being implemented or other conflicts of interest, that is our job as council members to be checks and balances,” Dennis explained. “It’s our job to be accountable for our constituents and for our society and I feel like that’s what I was doing and I’m assertive and I’m direct but that’s what my job is, to stand up for things that matter in our community.”

Dennis is mainly concerned this censure is going to affect the more than 20,000 people she represents in the sixth ward.

“This is an incredible handcuff to my position and an injustice to the people I represent, this hinders the ability for me to be a representative, this erodes democracy,” Dennis said.

Mayor Kim Norton said issues with Dennis had been ongoing and came to a head at a council retreat in late February.

Related Stories
Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis

The formal censure does not mean removal of Dennis from the council board, but instead, a formal disagreement with her behavior.

Molly Dennis
After formal censure of Molly Dennis, Mayor Norton talks next steps for city

Mayor Kim Norton and former city council president Randy Staver say while things will be different moving forward for council member Dennis, no one from the sixth ward should worry about being underrepresented.

Rochester Government Center

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Dennis
Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis
Snowfall potential
First Alert: Heavy snowfall is possible Thursday into Friday
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Verizon to raise prices on select plans
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after...
Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin

Latest News

Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving
Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving worsens
Fuzzys'
Italian ice shop opens in downtown Rochester
RPS board directs superintendent to look at SRO alternatives
RPS board directs superintendent to look at SRO alternatives
RPS board meeting
Rochester Public School Board directs superintendent to look at SRO alternatives