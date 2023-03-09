Molly Dennis addresses censure

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A formal censure was brought onto city council member Molly Dennis Monday night by her colleagues.

Dennis said no one from the council voiced their opinions to her prior to the censure and she has only shown her peers respect while serving the city.

“When you disagree with the policies that are being implemented or other conflicts of interest, that is our job as council members to be checks and balances,” Dennis explained. “It’s our job to be accountable for our constituents and for our society and I feel like that’s what I was doing and I’m assertive and I’m direct but that’s what my job is, to stand up for things that matter in our community.”

Dennis is mainly concerned this censure is going to affect the more than 20,000 people she represents in the sixth ward.

“This is an incredible handcuff to my position and an injustice to the people I represent, this hinders the ability for me to be a representative, this erodes democracy,” Dennis said.

Mayor Kim Norton said issues with Dennis had been ongoing and came to a head at a council retreat in late February.

Related Stories Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis The formal censure does not mean removal of Dennis from the council board, but instead, a formal disagreement with her behavior. After formal censure of Molly Dennis, Mayor Norton talks next steps for city Mayor Kim Norton and former city council president Randy Staver say while things will be different moving forward for council member Dennis, no one from the sixth ward should worry about being underrepresented.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.