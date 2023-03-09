Italian ice shop opens in downtown Rochester

Fuzzys'
Fuzzys'(kttc)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re a fan of Italian ice, you may want to check out this new business in downtown Rochester.

This week, Fuzzys’ Italian Ice and & Ice Cream opened up in the old Potbelly Building on 1st Avenue Southwest, near Half Barrel.

Owner Suzanne Yussef and her family are immigrants from Egypt and lived in Philadelphia for ten years. When they moved to Rochester two years ago, they noticed there weren’t any Italian Ice places in the city.

They decided to open a shop and also sell different kinds of Egyptian desserts to bring a taste of their culture to Rochester.

