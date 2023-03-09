First Alert Day: Moderate to Heavy Snowfall This Afternoon and Tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The potent storm system we’ve been talking about all week is bearing down on the area today, bringing the prospect of heavy snow for the afternoon and evening hours. Expect some light snow showers in the morning with heavier, more widespread snow developing from southwest to northeast in the area starting in the late morning hours. The intensity will ramp up in the mid-afternoon and some of the heaviest snowfall of the day will occur during the evening commute. Snowfall totals of two to four inches will be possible by sunset. Temperatures will remain steady in the low 30s with a brisk easterly breeze keeping wind chill values in the low 20s.

Snow will continue to accumulate this evening, the heaviest of that snowfall occurring before 9:00. The snowfall will taper off late in the night, ending by 3:00 AM Friday. One to three inches of accumulation can be expected tonight, bringing the overall range to three to eight inches area-wide. The heaviest snowfall will happen in northeastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin where some of those eight-inch totals will be possible. Rochester and points to the west can expect three to six inches from this storm system. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-20s late in the night with a gradually diminishing northeast breeze.

Friday will be a bit more peaceful aside from the sound of snowblowers in the morning hours as the process of snow removal will be underway. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with perhaps a few breaks of sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the low 30s with a slight north breeze.

Snow will once again develop over the weekend, moving in from the west early in the afternoon on Saturday. Expect one to three inches of accumulation by sunset with an additional inch or two of snow in the evening. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk southeast breeze keeping wind chill indices in the teens and low 20s. The snowfall will wrap up a little after midnight.

A few light snow showers will be possible Sunday afternoon, but little if any accumulation is expected and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Temperatures will be rather chilly to start next week, even though there will finally be some sunshine in the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday before warming to the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday and the tail end of the week. A few rain and snow showers will be possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

