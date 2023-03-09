Downtown Rochester gift shop to close

Downtown Rochester gift shop to close
Downtown Rochester gift shop to close(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tangerine at Wildflowers gift shop is closing its doors this spring.

According to an employee of the store, it will close on May 27, 2023.

Tangerine is located near Peace Plaza on First Avenue Southwest. It’s a store where many people go for fun and whimsical gifts.

The store was able to continue serving customers during the difficult periods of COVID-19 followed by the challenges of downtown construction, but has now decided it is time.

The store’s website can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Snowfall forecast
First Alert: Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Snowfall potential
First Alert: Heavy snowfall is possible Thursday into Friday
Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving
Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving worsens

Latest News

Closure of Broadway at Civic Center Drive Thursday
Closure of Broadway at Civic Center Drive Thursday
Rochester residents encouraged to complete survey on sports, recreation
Rochester residents encouraged to complete survey on sports, recreation
AgWeek Farm Show
AgWeek Farm Show opens up Tuesday in Rochester
Game dice
D6 Games LLC in Rochester to close