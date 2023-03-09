Downtown Rochester gift shop to close

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tangerine at Wildflowers gift shop is closing its doors this spring.

According to an employee of the store, it will close on May 27, 2023.

Tangerine is located near Peace Plaza on First Avenue Southwest. It’s a store where many people go for fun and whimsical gifts.

The store was able to continue serving customers during the difficult periods of COVID-19 followed by the challenges of downtown construction, but has now decided it is time.

