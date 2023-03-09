Closure of Broadway at Civic Center Drive Thursday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Repair work will cause Broadway Avenue at Civic Center Drive in Rochester to close beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday.

The City said the repair work is on the railroad tracks.

Broadway Avenue will be completely closed to traffic just north of Civic Center Drive NW. Traffic will be detoured along 4th Avenue via Civic Center Drive and 7th Street NW.

The repair is expected to take roughly five hours. The roadway will reopen when the repair is complete.

