Special Incident Response Team arrests wanted Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – After a response from the Austin Mower Special Incident Response Team (SIRT), an Austin man was arrested for outstanding warrants.

According to the Austin Police Department, it responded to a reported assault in the 300 block of 2nd St. SW Tuesday at 1: 51 p.m. Officers met with a female who told officers that she had been assaulted and the alleged female who assaulted her had gone into a home nearby. The victim also stated that Terrance Book was also in the home and had stolen some of her property previously, and may have weapons in the residence.

Book did have outstanding warrants for his arrest, including for a robbery involving a firearm.

Officers were able to communicate with those in the home and all but Book exited. SIRT was activated due to the risk assessed to officers attempting to serve the arrest warrants and a search warrant was secured.

Multiple attempts were made, and time given, in order to make contact with Book. When those were unsuccessful, members of the SIRT team entered the home. Book was located hiding in the attic and was taken into custody. He was placed in the Mower County Jail.

Ammunition and two firearms were located in the home. One of the guns had been reported stolen. It also appeared that particular weapon had been modified in order to work with a homemade silencer that was also seized.

In addition to Book’s arrest on the existing warrants, a report will be forwarded to the Mower County Attorney’s Office in consideration of any new charges. A citation was issued to the female suspect in the alleged assault.

