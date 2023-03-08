Rochester residents encouraged to complete survey on sports, recreation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester has engaged Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), a sports and wellness facility consulting firm, to conduct a gap analysis to assess current sports and recreation facilities.

According to the City, this work is a part of Rochester’s Local Sales Tax projects.

Community members are asked and encouraged to participate in a brief online survey, which will be open until March 26, 2023.

“The data collected through this survey will provide important information in regards to community needs, opinion on current facilities, and where the gaps in service are as it relates to community use. The insight provided through this survey will be used when analyzing the market and is an important factor in making recommendations for current asset improvements as well as future development.”

The online survey focuses on gathering data to better understand community needs, desires, past and current use of existing facilities, and potential use of a new sports and recreation complex that may be considered as part of future recreation enhancements.

Responses to the survey questions will complement the research and help to inform the City’s decisions and planning for potential future facility development.

In addition to this survey, a Community Working Group will be gathered in the coming weeks to provide assistance to the process.

Over the coming months, there will be additional digital surveys as well as in person engagement activities.

