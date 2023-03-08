Rochester residents encouraged to complete survey on sports, recreation

Rochester residents encouraged to complete survey on sports, recreation
Rochester residents encouraged to complete survey on sports, recreation(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester has engaged Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), a sports and wellness facility consulting firm, to conduct a gap analysis to assess current sports and recreation facilities.

According to the City, this work is a part of Rochester’s Local Sales Tax projects.

Community members are asked and encouraged to participate in a brief online survey, which will be open until March 26, 2023.

“The data collected through this survey will provide important information in regards to community needs, opinion on current facilities, and where the gaps in service are as it relates to community use. The insight provided through this survey will be used when analyzing the market and is an important factor in making recommendations for current asset improvements as well as future development.”

Cyle Erie, Project Executive with ISG

The online survey focuses on gathering data to better understand community needs, desires, past and current use of existing facilities, and potential use of a new sports and recreation complex that may be considered as part of future recreation enhancements.

Responses to the survey questions will complement the research and help to inform the City’s decisions and planning for potential future facility development.

In addition to this survey, a Community Working Group will be gathered in the coming weeks to provide assistance to the process.

Over the coming months, there will be additional digital surveys as well as in person engagement activities.

More information about the Local Sales Tax projects and process can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Dennis
Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis
Snowfall potential
First Alert: Heavy snowfall is possible Thursday into Friday
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after...
Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin

Latest News

AgWeek Farm Show
AgWeek Farm Show opens up Tuesday in Rochester
Game dice
D6 Games LLC in Rochester to close
Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
Owl.
International Festival of Owls returns back in full form