Rochester observes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s skyline had touches of blue Tuesday night, as many in Rochester observed Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The Plummer Building was lit up blue for the occasion.

The American Cancer Society reported Mayor Kim Norton issued a proclamation observing the month as well.

ACS stated in a news release that colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer death.

Olmsted County has more than 1,000 colorectal cancer survivors, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

KTTC staff also wore blue on-air Tuesday in honor of the day and raising awareness of the need for colorectal cancer screenings.

