Retired band director still rocking with ZM Pep Band!

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One of the musicians in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Pep Band is a bit older than the rest. He’s not a student either.

Wayne Morris is a longtime music educator and the retired band director for Kenyon-Wanamingo. He taught for nearly 40 years.

For the past eight years, he’s been playing trombone with the ZM Pep Band and helping any way he can.

“One year for football, they were really short for trombones. So, Scott [Cory] said, ‘Well can you play?’ Sure. So, I sat down. I’ve been playing ever since,” Morris said.

“He’s a phenomenal musician and loves to play, and the kids just adore him. So, he asked to play one night and it’s just become, it’s been several years now. He’s at every game playing with the band. It’s just a lot of fun to have him here,” said ZM Band Director Scott Cory.

Morris is no stranger to helping area schools. He’s subbed, for starters.

He said he really started helping ZM, because he knew they needed help hauling equipment.

“It helps me be younger,” he said with a smile.

