Gov. Walz orders gender-affirming healthcare protections

Joined by community leaders, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order which will allow Minnesotans to seek and receive gender-affirming health care.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, Gov. Walz signed protections for Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ community into law.

Joined by community leaders, the governor signed an executive order which will allow Minnesotans to seek and receive gender-affirming health care.

The executive order is one of several pieces of legislation the DFL-controlled government aiming to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Late last month, the Minnesota House passed a bill to ban “conversion therapy” in the state -- a practice which has been associated with “severe psychological distress” according to a 2019 JAMA Psychology study.

Gov. Walz issued restrictions on conversion therapy for minors in 2021 through an executive order.

