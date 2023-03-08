First Alert: Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The forecast remains on track for some heavy snowfall Thursday afternoon and evening. First Alert Days will be in effect for Thursday afternoon through the morning commute Friday. Here are the details.

Current Weather Alerts:

Weather alerts (KTTC)

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for all the highlighted counties in pink. These warnings will be in effect for Thursday afternoon until early Friday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all counties highlighted in purple. Lighter snowfall accumulations are expected in these locations.

Weather Timeline:

Snowfall timeline (KTTC)

Light snow will start across the area Thursday morning. The main time frame for heavy snowfall will be from 1-2 p.m. until 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday. In the graphic above, I broke down our snowfall accumulations through 6-hour time periods.

12p-6p Thursday: 2-4″

6p Thu - 12a Fri: 3-4″

We’ll pick up the bulk of our accumulations through that 12-hour period (12p-12a Thu-Fri). Snow-covered roads are likely Thursday into Friday.

Snowfall Forecast:

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

We’ve made some minor adjustments to the local snowfall forecast across the area. After talking with Ted Wednesday afternoon, we’ve slightly lowered the snowfall totals across the region. Area-wide, we’re looking at around 4-8″ of snow for most areas. There could be a couple of spots to reach above that 8″ mark, but I think that will be pretty isolated.

My biggest concern with snowfall totals will be the water content within the snowflakes. Because of the high water content in this storm, I expect this snow to be wet and heavy. With wet and heavy snow, it might struggle to accumulate on surfaces early in the day, especially with how temperatures have been above-freezing lately.

Local Breakdown:

Minnesota:

Olmsted County: 4-7″

Mower County: 4-7″

Freeborn County: 4-7″

Dodge County: 4-7″

Steele County: 4-6″

Winona/Wabasha: 4-7″

Fillmore County: 4-8″

Goodhue County: 3-6″

Iowa:

Cerro Gordo: 5-8″

Worth: 4-7″

Floyd: 5-8″

Mitchell: 4-7″

Howard: 4-7″

7-day forecast (KTTC)

We are tracking another system that could bring snowfall accumulations to the region from Saturday through Sunday. Snowfall amounts this weekend could be around 2-4″ across SE MN and NE IA.

We’ll get a break from the snow Monday and Tuesday before another round of light snow moves on Wednesday.

Nick

