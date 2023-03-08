First Alert Weather: Heavy Snow Thursday and Early Friday Morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather is going to become a bit more winter-like as we move into the second half of the week today. First, a weak storm system will bring light snow showers to the area in the afternoon and evening before a large, potent storm system brings heavy snow on Thursday. The weekend will also feature a chance of light snow with additional accumulation likely across the area.

Snow showers will be possible in the afternoon with high temps in the 30s. (KTTC)

Light snow showers will be possible in the afternoon with little if any accumulation likely. (KTTC)

Light snow showers will slowly build eastward across the Upper Mississippi Valley today, running into dry air initially, before spreading light activity into the area during the afternoon. A few spots to the west may end up wot a minor coating of accumulation later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with brisk southeast winds. Snow showers will continue tonight with up to half an inch of accumulation late in the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with a brisk easterly breeze.

Snow will develop late in the morning to the west and then spread eastward across the local area during the midday hours on Thursday. Accumulation of two to four inches will be possible in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 30s and a gusty easterly breeze.

Travel may be difficult because of moderate to heavy snowfall Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. (KTTC)

Snowfall accumulation of four to eight inches can be expected area-wide Thursday afternoon and night. (KTTC)

The heaviest snowfall with the Thursday storm system will likely be between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM and the snow will continue throughout the night. Overnight totals of two to four inches of snowfall will be likely with lows in the mid-20s and a brisk north breeze.

There will be snow chances in each of the next several days. (KTTC)

Snow will wrap up with this storm system just before sunrise on Friday, but the morning commute will likely be a messy, slow-moving affair as road crews will still have to deal with the heavy accumulation from the previous night. Otherwise, Friday will be a fairly quiet weather day with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low 30s and a slight north breeze.

Saturday will start with peaceful weather, but once again light snow will develop across the area in the afternoon. Expect up to an inch of accumulation by sunset with high temperatures in the low 30s and a brisk southeast breeze.

Thursday and Friday will be First Alert Days as heavy snow will be possible. Another round of two to four inches of snowfall can be expected over the weekend. (KTTC)

Light snow will continue throughout Saturday night with an additional inch or two of snow possible. Periods of snow will continue across the area early in the day with just occasional snow showers in the afternoon. An inch or so of snowfall is possible during the day with a slight southeast breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 30s.

A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible on Monday with breaks of sunshine likely. After some cool sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm system will bring rain and snow showers next Thursday. Sunshine will return for St. Patrick’s Day and the following weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm from the low 30s early in the week to the mid-30s later in the week.

Temps will be colder this weekend. There may be a slight warm-up next week. (KTTC)

