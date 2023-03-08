First Alert Days: Thursday and Early Friday Morning-Heavy Snow Likely

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather is going to become a bit more winter-like as we move into the second half of the week today. First, a weak storm system will bring light snow showers to the area in the afternoon and evening before a large, potent storm system brings heavy snow on Thursday. The weekend will also feature a chance of light snow with additional accumulation likely across the area.

Expect light snow showers this afternoon and evening with a dusting of accumulation possible in some spots, especially west of Rochester. (KTTC)

Light snow showers will slowly build eastward across the Upper Mississippi Valley today, running into dry air initially, before spreading light activity into the area during the afternoon. A few spots to the west may end up wot a minor coating of accumulation later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with brisk southeast winds.

Snow showers will continue tonight with up to half an inch of accumulation late in the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with a brisk easterly breeze.

Snow will develop Thursday morning and spread eastward through the course of the day. Several inches of accumulation will be on the ground by evening. (KTTC)

Snow will develop late in the morning to the west and then spread eastward across the local area during the midday hours on Thursday. Accumulation of two to four inches will be possible in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 30s and a gusty easterly breeze.

The heaviest snowfall will take place during the evening commute Thursday. Five or more inches of snowfall can be expected. (KTTC)

The heaviest snowfall with the Thursday storm system will likely be between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM and the snow will continue throughout the night. Overnight totals of two to four inches of snowfall will be likely with lows in the mid-20s and a brisk north breeze.

The heaviest snowfall will likely occur in the southeast part of the area Thursday. (KTTC)

Snow will wrap up with this storm system just before sunrise on Friday, but the morning commute will likely be a messy, slow-moving affair as road crews will still have to deal with the heavy accumulation from the previous night. Otherwise, Friday will be a fairly quiet weather day with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low 30s and a slight north breeze.

Saturday will start with peaceful weather, but once again light snow will develop across the area in the afternoon. Expect up to an inch of accumulation by sunset with high temperatures in the low 30s and a brisk southeast breeze.

Heavy snow will be possible Thursday and Thursday night with lighter snow ahead over the weekend. Temps will be colder than the seasonal average for most of the next week. (KTTC)

Light snow will continue throughout Saturday night with an additional inch or two of snow possible. Periods of snow will continue across the area early in the day with just occasional snow showers in the afternoon. An inch or so of snowfall is possible during the day with a slight southeast breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 30s.

There will be snow chances in each of the next few days. (KTTC)

A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible on Monday with breaks of sunshine likely. After some cool sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm system will bring rain and snow showers next Thursday. Sunshine will return for St. Patrick’s Day and the following weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm from the low 30s early in the week to the mid-30s later in the week.

Temps will be colder than the seasonal average this weekend before warmer air returns late next week. (KTTC)

