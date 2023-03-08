After formal censure of Molly Dennis, Mayor Norton talks next steps for city.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester city council member Molly Dennis of the sixth ward has been formally censured by her colleagues.

Mayor Kim Norton and former city council president Randy Staver say while things will be different moving forward for council member Dennis, no one from the sixth ward should worry about being underrepresented.

KTTC has reached out to Molly Dennis personally, but she does not have interest in an interview at this time. Mayor Norton said there have been issues with Dennis’ behavior for two years but recently boiled over at a council retreat in February.

“I think that was the deciding factor that it was time to actually do something beyond informal discussions,” Mayor Norton said.

In Rochester’s history, there have only been three other censures and isn’t taken lightly by the council. Mayor Norton described a censure as a method to show disapproval for action, behavior or words if there is fear for harm for someone else or the institution.

Moving forward for Dennis this means she will no longer be able to attend meetings in person, will have to limit communication to only department heads, the city administrator and city attorney to strictly city business.

“The goal isn’t to more punitive; the goal is to say we hope this can get better,” Mayor Norton explained. “The city council, the mayor, the staff, they are all doing their jobs, the jobs they do because they love this city and want it to be the best it can possibly be.”

If Dennis does not follow the rules of the resolution, further action can be taken. Former city council president Randy Staver said this censure was a formal rebuke to her behavior.

“Hopefully it’s a situation where everyone learns from it so they can work more collegial as a body,” Staver said.

Council is unsure of how long this censure will last at this time.

“There’s no real tangible action that comes out of it, there’s no loss of position or any amenities of the office,” Staver said.

Related Stories Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis The Rochester City Council has adopted a formal censure of Ward 6 council member Molly Dennis at the city council meeting Monday night.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.