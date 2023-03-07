Testing for radon in your home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us have been running our furnaces around the clock, trying to escape those cold temperatures.

But with that comes a higher risk for radon exposure in your home.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas caused by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil under your home. This hazardous gas seeps into homes from the surrounding soil through porous cement, sump pumps, cracks in the foundation and crawl spaces.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer and the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It kills 22,000 people every year in the U.S..

“You basically have a 50/50 chance of having radon and concentrations of above 4 so that housing generally require mitigation when we test,” All-Star Basement sales manager Jeffery Beck said.

The risk of exposure is especially prevalent in the winter due to the constant use of a home’s furnace.

“Especially in the winter when you’re running it a lot more, hot air rises. So, as you heat your house, there’s an updraft of air called the stack effect which can actually draw in more radon,” Beck said.

Radon comes from the soil. It’s produced from the natural decay of uranium that is found in nearly all soils.

“Typically, you’ve got a higher chance the more the dirt below is exposed so if you have a shower where they left a hole underneath into the dirt or if a crawl space especially where it’s not encapsulated and it’s just open to the ground,” Beck said.

It’s present in every home. Approximately 30-40% of the homes tested nationwide have elevated levels of radon that need to be corrected, according to the United State Environmental Protection Agency

“When concrete cures, it shrinks, so there’s usually a crack around the edge of your basement and that’s another entry point,” Beck said.

If radon is detected in your home, companies like All-Star basements can come in, access the levels and come up with a plan of action.

“Basically, you’re de-pressurizing the slab and drawing the vapors from underneath and venting them above your roof,” Beck said.

You can also purchase at-home radon testing kits at home improvement stores like Lowes and Home Depot.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.