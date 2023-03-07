Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday.(Starbucks)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Dennis
Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis
Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after...
Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin
Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
RPD logo
Woman arrested after found slumped over in running car with fentanyl
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave remarks on the case Tuesday.
Attorney General Garland reacts to deaths of kidnapped Americans in Mexico
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
In a call with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Lopez Obrador, the governor of Tamaulipas...
Deaths of 2 kidnapped Americans announced
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter