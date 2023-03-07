RPS board to finalize school resource officer contract

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public School Board is expected to finalize a new school resource officer contract at Tuesday’s meeting.

Back in January, the district and city approved adding a sixth resource officer, to help cover Willow Creek and Dakota Middle Schools, along with adding support to the Adult Learning Center.

The new officer started last Wednesday. According to data RPD gave to the district, some of the top issues the officers have helped with are general assistance, community service and disorderly conduct.

“Tonight’s just kind of a stop gap to get us to the end of the year, where we can report and the district can report to the school board what we’ve learned this year, what’s worked, what hasn’t,” RPD Captain Jeff Stilwell said. “And, we can sort out our progress on some of the board’s goals. So, this is a short-term measure to get us to the end of the school year.”

The contract for the next school year will be addressed in May.

