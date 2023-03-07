RPS board to finalize school resource officer contract

By Megan Zemple
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public School Board is expected to finalize a new school resource officer contract at Tuesday’s meeting.

Back in January, the district and city approved adding a sixth resource officer, to help cover Willow Creek and Dakota Middle Schools, along with adding support to the Adult Learning Center.

The new officer started last Wednesday. According to data RPD gave to the district, some of the top issues the officers have helped with are general assistance, community service and disorderly conduct.

“Tonight’s just kind of a stop gap to get us to the end of the year, where we can report and the district can report to the school board what we’ve learned this year, what’s worked, what hasn’t,” RPD Captain Jeff Stilwell said. “And, we can sort out our progress on some of the board’s goals. So, this is a short-term measure to get us to the end of the school year.”

The contract for the next school year will be addressed in May.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Dennis
Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis
Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after...
Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin
Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
RPD logo
Woman arrested after found slumped over in running car with fentanyl
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Latest News

RPS Board to finalize school resource officer contract
RPS Board to finalize school resource officer contract
Steeplechase Finale 5
Steeplechase Finale 5
Steeplechase Finale 4
Steeplechase Finale 4
Steeplechase Finale 3
Steeplechase Finale 3
Steeplechase Finale 1
Steeplechase Finale 1