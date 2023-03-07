Rochester man pleads not guilty to Christmas Eve shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man accused of shooting a woman in the head on Christmas Eve is pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

35-year-old Phillip Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, as well as first-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Around 12 p.m. on Christmas day 2022, officers were called to the 500 block of 19 Street NW where a 5-year-old answered the door saying their mom was hurt inside.

Officers went into the residence to find an alert 2-year-old child and a 37-year-old unconscious woman on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to Saint Marys for care where she survived the gunshot wound.

Later that night police arrested Turner and a K-9 unit uncovered a gun thrown in a snowbank near where Turner was believed to have walked earlier.

No trial date has been set.

