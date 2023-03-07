Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis

Molly Dennis
Molly Dennis(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Council has adopted a formal censure of Ward 6 council member Molly Dennis at the city council meeting Monday night.

The formal censure does not mean removal of Dennis from the council board, but instead a formal disagreement with her behavior.

Dennis will only be able to attend virtual meetings with the city staff for the remainder of the year due to “unwillingness to respect personal boundaries along with persistent verbal intimidation toward staff and elected officials.”

We hear from Dennis tonight on KTTC News at 10.

