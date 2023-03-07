Reviving Steeplechase, ski hill closed for season, tubing open through March

MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) – Steeplechase is located minutes outside of Rochester, and this year the ski hill opened back up for a short while. It’s since closed, but the tubing is open through the end of March.

During the summer, Steeplechase Event Center is a spot for many weddings.

The ski hill has been closed for more than 10 years, and owner Justin Steck is trying to revive it. He joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share his vision.

Location :

Steeplechase Event Center

59468 423rd Ave

Mazeppa, MN 55956

Learn more about Steeplechase here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.