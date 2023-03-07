Quiet weather today; heavy snow expected late this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached what looks to be the best weather day of the week as high pressure just to our north works to provide us with some sunshine while keeping our winds fairly light. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and a slight easterly breeze.

Expect occasional sunshine today with a slight easterly breeze and high temps in the upper 30s. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken tonight while our east winds pick up a bit and become gusty as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.

A few sprinkles and light snow showers will be possible on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. Little or no snowfall is expected until late in the evening when a light dusting will be possible. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-30s with a gusty southeast breeze.

Several inches of snowfall accumulation can be expected Thursday and early Friday in the highlighted areas. An expansion to the east is possible on this map. (KTTC)

Light snow will develop again during the late morning or early afternoon hours on Thursday and two to four inches of accumulation will be possible by sunset. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with gusty east winds.

Eight or nine inches of snowfall accumulation will be possible in much of the area between Thursday and Friday morning. (KTTC)

Snowfall may become heavy at times Thursday evening and snow will continue to accumulate throughout the night. Several inches of snowfall will be possible overnight with gusty northeast winds and temperatures will hover in the upper 20s.

Light snow will taper off late Friday morning with perhaps an additional inch or so of morning accumulation possible. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk north breeze.

There will be chances of light snow in the middle of this week and over the weekend. Heavy snow will be possible Thursday and early Friday. (KTTC)

Temps will become gradually colder this week with increasing snow chances. (KTTC)

Our active weather pattern will extend into the weekend as another storm system moves into the area from the west on Saturday. Light snow will develop late in the afternoon, continuing off and on throughout the night. A few inches of snowfall will be possible before the snowfall ends in the midday hours on Sunday. High temperatures over the weekend will be around 30 degrees which will be several degrees colder than the seasonal average.

Temps will be colder than the seasonal average later this week and for much of next week. (KTTC)

