Historic Rochester Castle agreement transferred to new owner

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City council assigned all rights, title, and interest in the historic Castle in downtown Rochester from Castle Community LLC to Arnet Enterprise LLC.

The new own plans to reactivate the site but must still follow the former agreement made with the city making the site community-based until 2024.

“This new assignment will require the new purchase to meet all of the requirements until 2024,” city planner Matt Barker said.

After the 2024 agreement on the castle, the new owner plans to keep the castle historic to Rochester.

