Gov. Walz signs ‘Drivers Licenses for All’ bill into law

Gov. TIm Walz, surrounded by the bill's chief authors and hundreds of advocates for the...
Gov. TIm Walz, surrounded by the bill's chief authors and hundreds of advocates for the legislation officially repealed the restriction that barred undocumented immigrants from receiving a license.(KEYC News Now)
By Quinn Gorham KEYC
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Minnesota’s governor restored the right to have a drivers license for an estimated 95,000 Minnesotans.

The “drivers Licenses for all” bill as it’s been called, repeals a post-9/11 law that barred undocumented immigrants from receiving a license.

Since that law’s passage in 2003, DFL’ers have been working to restore that right but they claim legislative gridlock has prevented them from doing so.

Today Walz, surrounded by the bill’s chief authors and hundreds of advocates for the legislation officially repealed the restriction.

Walz lauded the efforts of his fellow DFL’ers for passing the bill, and called for action to do the same on a federal level.

“We need the federal government to be good partners and get true reform so the folks that want to call Minnesota home be here, We welcome them, want them here and want to make that process easier for them,” said Gov. Tim Walz.

While state Republicans have expressed concerns that the bill was rushed and could be used for things like voting, Walz refuted those claims, saying the state does not require licenses to cast a ballot.

