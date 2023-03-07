First Alert: Heavy snowfall is possible Thursday into Friday

Winter storm watch for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our next weather-maker is still on track to impact the area from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has now issued alerts for all of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Current weather alerts:

Winter storm watch
Winter storm watch

A “Winter Storm Watch” is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. All areas in blue could see the potential of 5-10″ of snowfall.

The timing for heavy snowfall will be Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Current guidance is suggesting a 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday time period.

Snowfall Potential:

Snowfall potential
Snowfall potential

Trends are suggesting 6″+ of snowfall is “likely” across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. There have been some recent model trends that have pushed the heaviest snowfall south of Hwy-18 in northern Iowa (this would be south of Mason City and Charles City). We’ll see if that trend continues with some of the newer guidance.

My overall confidence is still pretty low about where the heavy band of snow will set up at. This is something that I will continue to update through the night and Wednesday.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook

We’re tracking another minor system that will move in through the weekend too. This clipper system could bring a couple more inches of snowfall accumulations to SE MN and NE IA. After Sunday, we’ll finally have some quiet weather for Monday and Tuesday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast

High temperatures will be slightly below seasonal averages next week with highs in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Long-term guidance is suggesting another round of snowfall late next week too. That’ll be something we’ll keep an eye on.

Nick

