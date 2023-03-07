First Alert Days Thursday and Friday: Heavy Snow Possible

By Ted Schmidt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying the best weather day of the week right now as high pressure just to our north is bringing us some sunshine while keeping our winds fairly light. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s and a slight easterly breeze.

Expect occasional sunshine and clouds today with temps in the 30s.
Clouds will thicken tonight while our east winds pick up a bit and become gusty as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.

A few sprinkles and light snow showers will be possible on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. Little or no snowfall is expected until late in the evening when a light dusting will be possible. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-30s with a gusty southeast breeze.

Temps will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees Wednesday with gusty winds and a few sparse rain...
Light snow will develop again during the late morning or early afternoon hours on Thursday and two to four inches of accumulation will be possible by sunset. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with gusty east winds.

Several inches of snowfall will be possible Thursday and early Friday.
Snowfall totals may exceed six inches in much of the area later this week. As much as eight or...
Snowfall may become heavy at times Thursday evening and snow will continue to accumulate throughout the night. Several inches of snowfall will be possible overnight with gusty northeast winds and temperatures will hover in the upper 20s.

Light snow will taper off late Friday morning with perhaps an additional inch or so of morning accumulation possible. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s with a brisk north breeze.

Heavy snow will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening before ending Friday morning. Temps...
Our active weather pattern will extend into the weekend as another storm system moves into the area from the west on Saturday. Light snow will develop late in the afternoon, continuing off and on throughout the night. A few inches of snowfall will be possible before the snowfall ends in the midday hours on Sunday. High temperatures over the weekend will be around 30 degrees which will be several degrees colder than the seasonal average.

Temps will be colder over the weekend before a slight warm-up occurs in the upcoming week.
My one minute forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Breaks of sunshine and a light easterly breeze wind will make for a pretty decent weather day today. A few snow showers and sprinkles will be possible on Wednesday before a larger storm system brings the potential for several inches of snow Thursday into early Friday. #weather#weatherman#kttcwx#minnesota

