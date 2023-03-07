Dover-Eyota Schools to cut seven positions amid budget restraints

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Seven staff positions will be cut from Dover-Eyota Public Schools payroll, after a unanimous vote by the school board Monday night. The cuts are coming as a result of the district going well over its budget.

“We have to get our budget in balance so we need to balance our revenues with our expenditures,” Dover-Eyota Schools Board Chair Ron Pagel said. “We had a decline in the number of students. We have not necessarily declined the number of staff we have had in the last few years. This is what we basically did tonight to bring those two back into balance.”

Board members say they don’t take this decision lightly, and believed these cuts would have the least amount of impact on students. Community members say the enrollment numbers, which have been declining, need to reverse in order for this situation to improve.

“The most important thing the school needs right now is to get our revenues back up with more students,” Former Eyota Mayor Wes Bussell said.

The board said the cuts came now at this magnitude so there would be no more staffing cuts made later.

“What we do not want to do is come and take a few this year, then be back here doing the same project,” Pagel said. “The philosophy has always been if you are going to cut, you cut once, you do it right, and you move on.”

