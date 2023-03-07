Athlete of the Week - Brodie Kellen, Dover-Eyota Boys Wrestling

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – A State Championships and record 175 career wins.

“I don’t think there could be a better weekend,” Brodie Kellen said.

It’s safe to say, Kellen is on top of the world.

As the Dover-Eyota senior picked up his first ever state title with a 5-2 decision win in the 152 class a title match.

“It’s insane. I mean in the moment you’re not really thinking about it, but it’s crazy.”

This title just the perfect end to an incredible season.

“As the competition got stronger, he got stronger. Then you could tell in his body language, in his mannerisms that he was on a mission to get the job done,” Dover-Eyota Head Coach Brian Lehnertz said.

A mission that began last year after Kellen finished sixth place at state.

“I think it was more of a confidence thing when I got up there, I was super nervous last year. Once I lost my head was out of it, but this year I came in with the most confidence I’ve ever had, and I was wrestling the best I’ve ever wrestled,” Kellen said.

Man did it show this season, his wrestling partner and fellow state champ Gavin Gust saw it early.

“He’s been wrestling great all year then once sections hit and he blew through his tournament I knew he was going to win the state tournament this year,” Gavin Gust said.

That’s exactly what he did, cementing his legacy as an Eagle and joining the ranks of fellow D-E state champions.

“I mean a lot of these guys I looked up to as a kid and now the kids are going to be looking up to me working hard every day trying to get up on a poster for themselves,” Kellen said.

“Hard work pays off, he’s a prime example of that and to have two kids beat the high school win record at 175 wins. To have two kids I didn’t think one kid would do it let alone two in the same season,” Lehnertz said.

“Confidence can get you anywhere really. Last year I didn’t believe in myself as much as I did this year and it changed five places on that state tournament. Confidence can get you anywhere,” Kellen said.

