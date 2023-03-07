AgWeek Farm Show opens up Tuesday in Rochester

AgWeek Farm Show
AgWeek Farm Show(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Farmers will be gathering in Rochester for the 41st Annual AgWeek Farm Show.

It starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena and runs through Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of local, regional and national vendors will be promoting their farming equipment and services.

Farmers will also be able to discuss the upcoming planting season and issues impacting the industry right now.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after...
Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin
Molly Dennis
Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis
RPD logo
Woman arrested after found slumped over in running car with fentanyl
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Latest News

Game dice
D6 Games LLC in Rochester to close
Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
Owl.
International Festival of Owls returns back in full form
Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.
Paws and Claws to host first ever puppy yoga