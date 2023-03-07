AgWeek Farm Show opens up Tuesday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Farmers will be gathering in Rochester for the 41st Annual AgWeek Farm Show.

It starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena and runs through Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of local, regional and national vendors will be promoting their farming equipment and services.

Farmers will also be able to discuss the upcoming planting season and issues impacting the industry right now.

