Woman arrested after found slumped over in running car with fentanyl

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While Rochester Police Department officers were out patrolling on Sunday night, they found a woman slumped over in a running car.

The woman was found at Days Inn on Commercial Drive SW.

The officer woke the woman up and saw she was trying to hide something in her pockets. Officers then found 88 fentanyl pills and she was arrested.

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old McKenna Spiekermeier from West Fargo, North Dakota.

Spiekermeier is being charged with fifth-degree controlled substance.

