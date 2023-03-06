Tracking the potential of heavy snow late this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking our next round of snowfall across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa for late this week. A strong weather-maker will bring the chance of some heavy snowfall across the upper Midwest. Here’s what we know...

Winter Weather Potential:

Winter Weather Potential (KTTC)

The Weather Prediction Center has placed a “high” potential of impactful winter weather for late this week. The areas in red could see some significant snowfall amounts, looking at 6″+ in some of those areas.

It’s still way too early to get into exact totals for locations, but keep an eye out for potential “First Alert Days” being issued for this system.

Model Comparison:

Snow potential (KTTC)

When comparing our long-range models, they are in agreement with the place of at least 3″ of snowfall. Notice all the areas in bright pink, those are the areas where the two models are in agreement for 3″+. This system could produce a wide range of totals later this week.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Isolated snow showers will be possible Wednesday before the main low-pressure system approaches the area. Lingering snow showers will continue through the upcoming weekend. BUT Thursday into Friday will be the time frame where we could see some heavy snowfall.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.