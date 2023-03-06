Sheriff’s Office investigating detainee death at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of an Olmsted County Adult Detention Center detainee Monday.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a detention deputy discovered a 59-year-old man not breathing during a routine well-being check at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023. The detention deputy called for additional support and began resuscitation efforts immediately.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called to the detention center to assist in the lifesaving efforts. The detainee was declared dead at St. Mary’s emergency room.

The detainee has been identified as Melvin Tyrone Bush. His next of kin have been notified. Bush was being held on Felony DANCO (Domestic Abuse No Contact Order) violation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was contacted and has taken over the investigation. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will also be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office is also supporting its staff in accordance with normal procedures. No detention deputies are on administrative leave.

