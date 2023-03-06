Shamrock Shakes are back, donations will be made to Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 16 owner/operators of 224 participating Ronald McDonald Houses in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and one in Ironwood, Michigan will donate 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to support the six Ronald McDonald House locations in Minnesota.

Nearly $775,000 has been raised in our first nine fundraisers, it was started in 2014.

