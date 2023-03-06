Shamrock Shakes are back, donations will be made to Ronald McDonald House

McDonald's Shamrock Shake
McDonald's Shamrock Shake(Northern News Now)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 16 owner/operators of 224 participating Ronald McDonald Houses in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and one in Ironwood, Michigan will donate 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to support the six Ronald McDonald House locations in Minnesota. 

Nearly $775,000 has been raised in our first nine fundraisers, it was started in 2014.

Learn more about Ronald McDonald House in Rochester here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Walz announces temporary transfer of power for upcoming preventative procedure
Minnesota DNR study identifies possible new invertebrate species in Mystery Cave
Minnesota DNR study identifies possible new invertebrate species in Mystery Cave
Rain and snow totals
Rain, snow, and wintry mix Sunday; Snow chances late next week too
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout

Latest News

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Sheriff’s Office investigating detainee death at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
Pothole
Pothole season is upon us, MnDot works to patch them
Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after...
Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin
Yocom Wood Works
Charcuterie board maker and chef joins Midwest Access