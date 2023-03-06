Rollover accident in Allamakee County leaves numerous chickens dead

Numerous chickens are dead after a semi rollover accident in Allamakee County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:36 am, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a semi-rollover accident on Highway 76N near the intersection of Waterloo Creek Drive.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man from Postville was driving a semi-tractor and trailer soundbound when the vehicle entered a nearby ditch and rolled onto its side.

The trailer was carrying roughly 4,000 chickens at the time of the accident - many of whom were killed or severely injured during the rollover.

The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Dennis
Rochester City Council adopts formal censure of Molly Dennis
Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after...
Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin
Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
RPD logo
Woman arrested after found slumped over in running car with fentanyl
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Latest News

AgWeek Farm Show
AgWeek Farm Show opens up Tuesday in Rochester
How to Make a Charcuterie Board 2
How to Make a Charcuterie Board 2
How to Make a Charcuterie Board 1
How to Make a Charcuterie Board 1
ShamROCK the House!
ShamROCK the House!
MnDOT Mike on Potholes
MnDOT Mike on Potholes