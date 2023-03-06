Rain, snow, wintry mix likely tonight; Additional snow chances later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our latest weather-maker will be a messy one, will all precipitation types possible throughout this evening and early Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark, resulting in the potential for rain, snow, and wintry mix around our area. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Dodge, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona Counties until 6 am Monday and Goodhue County until 11 am Monday.

Weather Alerts (KTTC)

Snowfall is expected to be wet and heavy during this evening with accumulation amounts expected to be somewhat minor around our area. Snow totals will range from a Trace to 3″, mainly along and north of I-90. The Rochester area could see up to 1″ while models are in good agreement of Goodhue and Wabasha Counties having the best chance at receiving 2+ inches of snowfall.

Model comparison: best chance for 2+ inches (KTTC)

Northern Iowa has a better chance of seeing mainly rain, with some minor mixing possible, during this event. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10″ on the low end, up to 0.50″ on the high end.

Rain and snow totals (KTTC)

Use extra caution on the roads overnight and especially during the Monday morning commute as accumulating snow and minor icing could create a few slick spots. Conditions are expected to be quieter throughout the day Monday with a few flurries possible, mainly north of I-90. Temperatures will warm into the mid-30s with breezy north winds at 10-20 mph.

We will see a break between storm systems on Tuesday with overcast skies remaining. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-30s with light northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Snow chances return to the region for the mid and late week with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Isolated to scattered snow is possible Wednesday through Friday before a more tranquil weather pattern settles in for the weekend.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

