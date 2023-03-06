Purple Goat staff come together for server in need

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local restaurant employees are coming together to surround their coworker with love and support after a horrible accident has left her unable to work.

Recently a server at Purple Goat suffered from an injury, putting her out of work for an extended period of time. The team at the restaurant has come together to make sure she is taken care of.

So far, the restaurant has raised close to $3,000 for Eleanor McCook and made sure she still has a paycheck every two weeks.

We’ve had even our regulars donate a lot or even sometimes a little, you know every little bit extremely appreciate but she comes as much as she can, she goes to physical therapy, so she stops in and it’s just always so powerful and so when she picks up money that people have donated to her,” general manager Charles Morris said.

The restaurant has been promoting her Venmo account, @eleanoreamc, and adding extra tips on to bills so every dime can go to McCook tax free.

