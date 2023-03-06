Pothole season is upon us, MnDot works to patch them

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota tends to transition from winter to road construction season through potholes.

With the spring-thaw cycle already occurring, we’re seeing potholes on our roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation works to patch potholes as they discover them, or when they are reported. MnDOT uses different materials depending on the season because of availability, but they have ways to fill the holes until better repairs can occur.

Monday, MnDOT’s Mike Dougherty explained the use of the cold and hot mix, which is used to fill the holes, depending on the time of year and the availability of asphalt.

To learn more about what the Minnesota Department of Transportation is up to, you can find more details here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.