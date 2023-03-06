Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin

Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after...
Items remaining on the ice sheet that officials were working on getting removed Monday after nine people were rescued Sunday night.(Goodhue County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODGUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Nine people were rescued Sunday evening after getting stranded on a sheet of ice on Lake Pepin in Goodhue County.

According to Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call at 6:36 p.m. that nine people were stranded on a sheet of ice in the middle of Lake Pepin. They had entered on the ice from the Maiden Rock, Wisconsin landing and were ice fishing when the ice separated.

The Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota DNR, and Lake City Fire and Ambulance responded.

Air boats were used to transport three children and six adults to shore. No injuries were reported.

Deputies are working Monday on getting a snowmobile, ATV and fishing gear off the ice sheet.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is using the incident as a reminder to the public that the ice conditions are extremely dangerous right now. The Sheriff’s Office advises no motorized vehicles should be driven onto the ice and that extreme caution be used if venturing on the ice.

The Sheriff’s Office says the combination of a warm winter along with the recent precipitation have created dangerous conditions. The current from the Mississippi River also complicates the ice conditions of Lake Pepin.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Walz announces temporary transfer of power for upcoming preventative procedure
Minnesota DNR study identifies possible new invertebrate species in Mystery Cave
Minnesota DNR study identifies possible new invertebrate species in Mystery Cave
Rain and snow totals
Rain, snow, and wintry mix Sunday; Snow chances late next week too
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout

Latest News

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Sheriff’s Office investigating detainee death at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
Pothole
Pothole season is upon us, MnDot works to patch them
Yocom Wood Works
Charcuterie board maker and chef joins Midwest Access
McDonald's Shamrock Shake
Shamrock Shakes are back, donations will be made to Ronald McDonald House