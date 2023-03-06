Nine rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin

GOODGUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Nine people were rescued Sunday evening after getting stranded on a sheet of ice on Lake Pepin in Goodhue County.

According to Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call at 6:36 p.m. that nine people were stranded on a sheet of ice in the middle of Lake Pepin. They had entered on the ice from the Maiden Rock, Wisconsin landing and were ice fishing when the ice separated.

The Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota DNR, and Lake City Fire and Ambulance responded.

Air boats were used to transport three children and six adults to shore. No injuries were reported.

Deputies are working Monday on getting a snowmobile, ATV and fishing gear off the ice sheet.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is using the incident as a reminder to the public that the ice conditions are extremely dangerous right now. The Sheriff’s Office advises no motorized vehicles should be driven onto the ice and that extreme caution be used if venturing on the ice.

The Sheriff’s Office says the combination of a warm winter along with the recent precipitation have created dangerous conditions. The current from the Mississippi River also complicates the ice conditions of Lake Pepin.

