Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wisc. (Gray News) – The body of a newborn baby was found in a field in Wisconsin Saturday morning despite being a state that allows the surrender of infants, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.

Authorities didn’t release any other information in the case but said the investigation is ongoing.

The police department emphasized the awareness of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation in Wisconsin.

The law guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially.

Infants can be surrendered to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purple goat
Purple Goat staff come together for server in need
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Walz announces temporary transfer of power for upcoming preventative procedure
Minnesota DNR study identifies possible new invertebrate species in Mystery Cave
Minnesota DNR study identifies possible new invertebrate species in Mystery Cave
Rain and snow totals
Rain, snow, and wintry mix Sunday; Snow chances late next week too
Gopher Hockey in Rochester.
Gopher Men’s Hockey visits Rochester

Latest News

Working with law enforcement partners including Europol, the FBI and authorities in Ukraine,...
European police, FBI bust international cybercrime gang
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukrainian military vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Patients can get sticker shock after visiting the ER, sometimes finding even small procedures...
Costly Care: Unexpected medical bill from ER leaves one woman pushing for reform