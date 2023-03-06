MSP Airport tops list of best airports in North America

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE11) - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport once again ranks among the best airports in North America.

For the second year in a row, and the sixth time in seven years, MSP Airport was named the Best Airport in North America for airports that service 25-40 million passengers each year by the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality Program.

“For MSP to be recognized by our travelers as one of the best in the world year after year is a testament to our focus on providing exceptional airport experiences so Minnesota thrives,” Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), said in a statement. “Our entire MSP Airport community... shares a commitment to creating an excellent customer service culture at every touchpoint of a passenger’s journey through MSP.”

MAC owns and operates MSP Airport, along with six additional general aviation airports.

The award was based on 465,000 traveler surveys at airports in 90 countries and 400 airports throughout last year, which covered topics like overall experience, security, cleanliness, dining and more.

According to MAC, MSP Airport is the 16th-busiest airport in North America, based on the number of passengers that pass through each year. In 2022, 31.2 million traveled through MSP, up 24% from the previous year.

MSP’s year-end operations report added that those 31 million passengers in 2022 marked a 79% recovery to the threshold of the 39.6 million passengers carried in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

