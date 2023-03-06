Minnesota Vikings release linebacker Eric Kendricks

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday the termination of the contract of Eric Kendricks.

According to the announcement, the termination of Kendricks’ contract means he is free to sign with any suitor before leaguewide free agency begins March 15, 2023.

Kendricks was with Minnesota’s defense for eight seasons, a 2019 First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, champion for social justice and the 2020 Vikings Community Man of the Year.

Kendricks started 113 of the 117 games he played for the Vikings.

“It is extremely difficult to start more than 100 games in this league, but Eric has been a staple in the locker room since he entered the NFL. During my first year as head coach, Eric played a critical role as a captain and a member of the leadership council in helping establish the culture we want in Minnesota. He was a consistent mentor to his younger teammates, and his tireless work ethic set a standard for others to emulate.

“As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community. While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric’s contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues. I have the utmost respect for Eric and wish him and Ally, along with their growing family, continued success in their next chapter.”

The Minnesota Vikings posted the following on Facebook Monday:

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.