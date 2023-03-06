Light snow showers today; heavier snow possible late this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with some gray, sloppy conditions in the area as the storm system that produced light, slushy snow overnight continues to keep our weather gray and damp. Low clouds will hang around throughout the day with drizzle and some flurries in the area. A brief snow shower can’t be ruled out in the midday hours, but no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk north breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

After a few snow showers move through the area, we'll have dry weather with brisk winds and temps in the low to mid-30s today. (KTTC)

Snowfall from Sunday night was mainly around one inch. (KTTC)

Our cloud cover will slowly clear off late tonight and low temperatures will be in the mid-20s. North winds will diminish during the night.

Tuesday offers our best chance to see abundant sunshine this week because the remainder of the week will be increasingly unsettled as part of an active weather pattern that may last several days. Expect partly sunny skies during the day tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s and a slight easterly breeze.

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of light snow to the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, but right now it looks like less than an inch of accumulation is likely. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk easterly breeze.

There will be a chance of light snow late on Wednesday with a greater chance of significant snowfall between Thursday and Friday. (KTTC)

A much larger storm system is expected to roll into the region on Thursday, potentially bringing moderate to heavy snow to the area between Thursday and Friday. The heaviest of that snowfall could be late Thursday night and Friday morning. The snow is expected to taper off late in the afternoon Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with gusty winds.

A large storm system will bring a chance of moderate to heavy snowfall to the area late this week. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of moderate to heavy snow on Thursday and Friday. An additional chance of light snow is in store for the weekend. (KTTC)

A separate storm system will bring a chance of light snow from Saturday evening to early Sunday with high temperatures over the weekend in the upper 20s to low 30s. Those readings will be several degrees colder than the seasonal average for mid-March.

Temps will be colder over the upcoming weekend. Readings will be in the 30s each day for the next week or more, for the most part. (KTTC)

