By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With Minnesota Governor Tim Walz getting this procedure done, here’s a reminder on the importance of getting a colonoscopy.

According to Mayo Clinic, people over the age of 50 should get an colonoscopy. Folks with a family history of colon cancer should have one done even sooner.

About 1 in 20 individuals in the U.S. will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their life.

Mayo Clinic physicians say the procedure is an effective tool in the battle against colorectal cancers.

“We have the technology right now to prevent colorectal cancer. We just need to make sure that everyone’s coming in to get screened for it. When we find a polyp, which is a pre-curser to cancer, we can go in and remove that polyp before it ever comes malignant,” Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist Michael Wallance, M.D. said.

Mayo Clinic experts say many patients feel nervous about the prep before the procedure. Physicians recommend patients to premix the liquid laxative and let it get cold in the fridge before you take it.

