Gray, slushy,and damp today; a few more chances of snow are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with some gray, sloppy conditions in the area as the storm system that produced light, slushy snow overnight continues to keep our weather gray and damp. Low clouds and fog will hang around throughout the day with drizzle and some flurries in the area. A brief snow shower can’t be ruled out in the midday hours, but no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk north breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

There will be a chance of drizzle and flurries with brisk winds today. (KTTC)

A few snow showers and sprinkles will be possible in the early part of the day with periods of drizzle likely. (KTTC)

Thick for will keep visibility levels down for much of the day. Visibility of less than a quarter-mile will be a concern until early afternoon. (KTTC)

Our cloud cover will slowly clear off late tonight and low temperatures will be in the mid-20s. North winds will diminish during the night.

Tuesday offers our best chance to see abundant sunshine this week because the remainder of the week will be increasingly unsettled as part of an active weather pattern that may last several days. Expect partly sunny skies during the day tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s and a slight easterly breeze.

High temps will be in the mid-30s to low 40s on Tuesday with occasional sunshine during the day. (KTTC)

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of light snow to the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, but right now it looks like less than an inch of accumulation is likely. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk easterly breeze.

A large storm system will bring a chance of moderate to heavy snowfall to the area Thursday and Friday. Accumulation may reach several inches in the area. (KTTC)

A much larger storm system is expected to roll into the region on Thursday, potentially bringing moderate to heavy snow to the area between Thursday and Friday. The heaviest of that snowfall could be late Thursday night and Friday morning. The snow is expected to taper off late in the afternoon Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with gusty winds.

Light snow will be possible late Wednesday with heavier snow likely to develop Thursday and early Friday. (KTTC)

A separate storm system will bring a chance of light snow from Saturday evening to early Sunday with high temperatures over the weekend in the upper 20s to low 30s. Those readings will be several degrees colder than the seasonal average for mid-March.

Temps will be a little colder for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the 30s for most of the next week or more. (KTTC)

