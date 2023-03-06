D6 Games LLC in Rochester to close

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – D6 Games LLC in Rochester announced Monday that the store will be closing by the end of the month.

The gaming store made the announcement on its Facebook account.

It will be closing on March 24, 2023. The store will be selling all items on the shelf at 20% off while it clears out inventory. In-store play will be allowed until March 12, 2023.

