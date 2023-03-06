Charcuterie board maker and chef joins Midwest Access

Yocom Wood Works
Yocom Wood Works(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Artist and chef Clinton Yocom joined Midwest Access on Monday. He creates the boards and brought several finished boards to the set.

There is a lot of technique to making his boards, and he shared some details with us Monday.

Yocom has been a professional chef for more than 20 years, working his way up from a prep cook to an executive chef.

He currently works at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, MN. This position, he says, has allowed him to start his business and have more time for his kids.

Check out more of his woodworking here.

