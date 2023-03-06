15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school

Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law school.
By Leslie Rojas and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A 15-year-old from Mississippi who has excelled in school is preparing to start the next chapter of his education in law school.

From an early age, James “Jimmy” Chilimigras showed signs of high-level intelligence.

“We always knew he was bright, but I don’t think we expected he would accomplish so much, so fast,” Erin Chilimigras told WLOX.

He was talking in full sentences at 2 years old and graduated from high school at the age of 12.

Now the teen has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.

“When I did well at something, we kept moving up, so it wasn’t easy,” Jimmy said. “My parents did a good job keeping me challenged.”

The teen said he likes learning and challenging himself – his parents supporting him along the way.

“Everyone has their smart areas and their trials, too,” John Chilimigras said. “He loves reading, but he had trouble with reading and reading comprehension. We had to have some outside help to help him diagnose and when they worked through a plan of figuring out how his mind worked.”

Last year at age 14, he took the Law School Entrance Exam, scoring 174. He reportedly holds the highest score in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

“I’m going to law school in August. That’s going to be in person, so that’s interesting. I’m really looking forward to it, actually,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy will make his final decision on where he will be attending law school in May.

