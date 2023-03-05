Rain, snow, and wintry mix Sunday; Snow chances late next week too

Rain and snow accumulations are possible Sunday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our quiet weather stretch will come to an end late Sunday afternoon and evening. A quick-moving system will race across the area which will bring the chance of rain, snow, a wintry mix, and even some thunder!

Current Alerts:

Current Alerts
Current Alerts(KTTC)

The National Weather Service has issued “Winter Weather Advisories” for all areas in purple. This advisory does include Goodhue and Wabasha Counties from 6 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday. These areas will have the best chance of some minor snowfall accumulations from Sunday night into Monday.

Today’s forecast:

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies early in the day. Our rain and snow chances move into the forecast after 3 p.m. Winds will increase through the day reaching around 10-20 mph through the afternoon and evening.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Overnight lows will be around freezing which will lead to a mess of a forecast tonight. Temperatures will hover around 32-33 degrees which will keep the main precip type as rain and a rain/snow mix for areas around I-90.

Areas south of I-90 should stay in the middle 30s tonight which will keep the precip type in northern Iowa as rain.

Snowfall Accumulations:

Rain and snow totals
Rain and snow totals(KTTC)

Rainfall accumulations for areas north of I-90 will range from 0.25-0.50″. Northern Iowa will see accumulations around 0.10-0.25″.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be somewhat minor. Accumulations near I-90 will be around 0-1.5″. Goodhue and Wabasha Counties could see up to 2-3″ of snow.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

