Mayo Clinic ranked best hospital by Newsweek

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic in Rochester once again ranked number one in the world by Newsweek in its list of the world’s best hospitals.

The Newsweek ranking are based on patient survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals.

They look at performance metrics like patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of care, and patient reported outcomes.

Newsweek announced the rankings March 1st.

