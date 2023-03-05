Increasing clouds tonight; Next weather-maker arrives Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With high pressure in control, a quiet and calm night is ahead for the region. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the night as temperatures fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Will need to watch out for the potential of patchy fog across our area through early Sunday.

Timeline (KTTC)

Sunday will start off on a quiet note, ahead of our next weather-maker. This particular system is expected to be a messy one as rain, snow, and a wintry mix are all expected with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark and into the upper 30s. As this system arrives in the early to mid-afternoon, rain will be the initial precip type before changing over to a wintry mix and snow later in the evening. A wintry mix is expected to last overnight into early Monday before wrapping up as a rain/wintry mix around the lunch hour. Slick roads are possible between Sunday night and the Monday morning commute with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 to 30 mph at times. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ with snowfall amounts up to 2″ possible, north of I-90.

Rain and snow totals (KTTC)

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking quiet, seeing a break between systems. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on both days with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Snow chances return to the forecast by the end of the week as another potential winter storm looks to take aim at the Upper Midwest. Confidence is low at this time as we are still several days out. We’ll learn more details about this particular system in the coming days, so keep an eye on the forecast. Afternoon temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be in the low 30s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.